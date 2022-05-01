Charlottetown Airport expanding terminal, increasing parking fees

Some big changes are coming to the Charlottetown Airport in 2023, including an expansion to its terminal and an increase in parking fees.

The terminal expansion is expected to be phased in over four or five years at a cost of around $20 million, said Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson.

The increase in parking fees, the first in six years, will take effect Feb. 1.

"As we look ahead at capital requirements for the airport, we felt it was time for a small increase just to try to keep up with inflation a little bit anyways," Newson said.

The first hour will remain free, then will increase from $1 to $1.50 for every half hour thereafter. Daily parking will increase from $15 to $16, and weekly parking from $65 to $70.

In comparison, the Moncton airport is increasing its parking rates to $20 per day and $100 per week.

The departure lounge is among some of the areas that will be expanded. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Newson said the parking increases obviously would not pay for the terminal expansion. A request for proposal has been issued to hire a consultant and architect, and the airport is preparing to embark on what Newson called a "fairly aggressive capital program."

The work will be phased in over the next few years to minimize disruption, especially in the summer, Newson said. But it's become clear the changes are needed.

"It'll have more space ... is the big thing. We've got a couple of areas in the terminal that are quite overcrowded in the summer. Our hold room in the departure lounge, our baggage hall that the customers don't see that the airlines use, the general check-in area, to name a few."