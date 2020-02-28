Charlottetown Airport plans terminal expansion as number of new flights soar 

Charlottetown Airport has started design work on an expansion to its terminal building, with plans to expand the check-in, security screening and departure lounge.

Officials say the expansion was planned before a series of announcements this year from Swoop, WestJet and Flair Airlines which will significantly increase the number of flights in and out of P.E.I.'s only commercial airport.

"We know we have some capacity constraints in the terminal today," said Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson. "We know we have to act fairly fast but at this point in time we don't know exactly when that will be."

Newson said they will work first on a conceptual design, then a more detailed design.

They don't know yet how big the expansion will be or what it will cost.

"There is still a lot of work to be done before we can say yes, there will be shovels in the ground this winter or for next summer," he said. "In an ideal world, we'll have that done by next summer but I would not want to commit to that today."

Short-term measures

Newson said in the meantime, the airport will take some short-term measures to help ease congestion.

We're really taking a hard look at, is there any short-term wins or minor changes in terms of the flow of the passengers that we can make here in the departures area of the terminal? — Doug Newson

Kiosks in the departure area will be relocated close to the baggage carts. Check-in windows dedicated to Sunwing, which primarily flies in winter, will be used as flexible space for the new airlines, and new check-in areas will also be created.

The airport will use the international arrivals gate for domestic flights, and will also work with taxi and car rental companies to ensure they're ready for the increase of visitors this summer.

"We're a few months out from the summer season, so we're really taking a hard look at, is there any short-term wins or minor changes in terms of the flow of the passengers that we can make here in the departures area of the terminal?" Newson said.

In January, WestJet announced new direct flights between Calgary and Charlottetown. Air Canada plans to fly larger aircraft into P.E.I., increasing its capacity by six per cent. Swoop Airlines announced new flights to Hamilton, and Flair Airlines announced new flights to Toronto.

In 2018, the seat capacity in the peak summer months of July and August was 60,000 seats per month. That will increase to 90,000 seats per month this summer, according to the airport authority.

'Continued growth'

The airport was last expanded in 2012, and that expansion was also in the departure area of the terminal.

Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson says any construction plans won't help with what he expects will be a very busy airport this summer. (CBC)

Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island CEO Kevin Mouflier says the airport plays a significant role in the province and he's excited to hear about the planned expansion.

"With the additional seats capacity coming in from the various airlines again you have to have the infrastructure to support that so I think with the continued growth I believe that is going to be very important to continue to grow our visitation in P.E.I.," Mouflier said.

The airport has completed its 2040 master plan, which is now before Transport Canada.

As part of that plan, the airport asked Islanders what they want to see at the airport.

More than 2,000 people took the survey, and respondents overwhelmingly asked for boarding bridges so passengers can board planes without having to go outside, as well as a covered walkway to the parking area, said Newson.

But he said Islanders won't see them in this round of construction.

"Those are things people see at the larger airports and they are customer service enhancements that we'd love to have," Newson said. "They will be included as part of the master plan 2040 but that's not to say they are going to happen tomorrow."

"We are looking at those things as part of future development."

