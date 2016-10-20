Officials at Charlottetown Airport know there is going to be a financial reckoning as passenger numbers dry up, but for now that's not where their focus is.

"When travel comes to a standstill, obviously we're going to be impacted. Certainly it's something I've never seen in my career, and a lot of us have never seen in our entire lives," said Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson.

"It's scary and there's a lot of uncertainty out there, but our focus is really on the short term and making sure that the health and safety of our passengers and our tenants and our employees is where it needs to be."

To that end, the airport has implemented new safety measures. They include making more hand sanitizer available, and asking people not to come into the terminal if they don't have to.

"If you're picking somebody up, stay in your car. You do not need to come in the terminal," said Newson.

The pandemic will likely cost Charlottetown Airport millions of dollars, says CEO Doug Newson. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

People have also been coming into the terminal to ask questions about flights, Newson said, including people who are supposed to be self-isolating after international travel. He said the terminal is now reserved only for people who are getting on or off of planes.

"I know it's frustrating because people are have trouble getting through [to airlines], but the staff at the counter are for people getting on planes," Newson said.

Parking in the short-term parking lot is now free, so people have a place to wait without having to pay.

While it is very quiet for a March break, Newson said there is still traffic, mostly with Islanders returning home, or visitors to the Island trying to get home.

Newson said staff are starting to look at the financial impact, which will likely be in the millions of dollars. Fortunately, he said, the airport was in a good financial position when the COVID-19 crisis started.

