Charlottetown loses Air Canada flights in major service cutback

Air Canada is dropping two flights at Charlottetown Airport as part of a major reduction in service across the airline.

Air Canada announced Wednesday it would cut 77 round trips from its schedule in order to stabilize its operations. Two of those, one to Montreal and one to Toronto, are out of Charlottetown Airport.

As demand for flights have risen with the lifting of pandemic restrictions, airlines around the world have struggled to keep up following a near shutdown in 2020. Flights have been delayed and travellers have faced hours-long waits at airports.

Air Canada had been planning three round trips daily between Toronto and Montreal. As of July 6 that will be reduced to two. A single flight to Ottawa also remains for a total of five round-trip flights by Air Canada out of Charlottetown this summer.