Air Canada doubles Toronto-Charlottetown winter capacity

It's going to be a lot easier to book an airline seat from Charlottetown to Toronto this winter.

Officials at Charlottetown Airport are excited about an Air Canada announcement this week that Air Canada Rouge will begin operating year-round from Charlottetown. That's a change from the May to October operation. Starting Dec. 16 it will be year-round.

"It results in a lot of additional capacity for our market," said aiport CEO Doug Newson.

"We're certainly pleased to see that growth take place in what is the traditionally slower time of year at the airport."

Newson said the larger aircraft will almost double the capacity to the Toronto market in the winter months.

