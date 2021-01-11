Charlottetown Airport now down to just one destination
New schedule in effect until at least Feb. 10
Starting Monday, all passengers departing from Charlottetown Airport will have to go to or through Montreal.
Passengers looking to travel on elsewhere will have to make connections from there. The change is one of a series of flight reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until Monday, Air Canada had been offering five weekly flights to Toronto and two to Montreal, but last month it announced that would change to a daily flight to Montreal starting Jan. 11. WestJet suspended all of its flights in and out of Charlottetown on Nov. 2.
The Air Canada change will remain in place until at least Feb. 10.
Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson has said he remains confident about the future of the facility. He said he has been in talks with airlines about what might happen this summer.
Last week, Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing, said the Island expects to have 80 per cent of Islanders vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this summer.
