$11.9M for affordable housing complex announced by federal government

The federal government is pitching in to help with the building of an affordable housing complex in Charlottetown.

The 60-unit building is going up at 2 Acadian Drive, near Carrefour de l'Îsle-St.-Jean. Ottawa is providing an $11.9 million loan for the project.

The building, known as Martha Place, will be operated by Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation.

"We are pleased to be able to make a small dent in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Charlottetown," said J. W. Campbell, president of Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation, in a news release.

"This is a small step to help solve the demand for affordable units in Charlottetown, however, it is a big step for Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation."

Construction began on the building at the end of May. The contractor expects it to be ready for occupancy in July of next year.

Construction began on the project in May. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

The federal funding is from the National Housing Co-investment Fund. Fifty of the building's units will be rented on an income-based system, and the remaining 10 at market rates. Eighteen of the 60 units will be barrier free.

The vacancy rate in Charlottetown is at a record low, listed at 0.2 per cent last fall.

