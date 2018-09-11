Skip to Main Content
Affordable housing policy for Charlottetown approved
New

Affordable housing policy for Charlottetown approved

The City of Charlottetown has a new affordable housing policy.

Every ward will be evaluated annually

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The affordable housing policy has 19 recommendations. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The City of Charlottetown has a new affordable housing policy.

The final draft of the policy was adopted by council Monday night. It has 19 recommendations to improve housing shortages in the city.

They includes tax incentives for developers to build affordable units and allowing auxiliary suites, such as like basement apartments and garden suites, in all wards of the city.

An advisory committee will meet quarterly to provide advice to the city.

The program will be evaluated on an annual basis to determine if the goals are being met, which will include a separate evaluation of each ward in the city.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us