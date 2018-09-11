New
Affordable housing policy for Charlottetown approved
The City of Charlottetown has a new affordable housing policy.
Every ward will be evaluated annually
The final draft of the policy was adopted by council Monday night. It has 19 recommendations to improve housing shortages in the city.
They includes tax incentives for developers to build affordable units and allowing auxiliary suites, such as like basement apartments and garden suites, in all wards of the city.
An advisory committee will meet quarterly to provide advice to the city.
The program will be evaluated on an annual basis to determine if the goals are being met, which will include a separate evaluation of each ward in the city.
