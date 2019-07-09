Charlottetown continues with upgrades at pollution control plant

The City of Charlottetown is adding another primary clarifier to its waste-water treatment process.

Richard MacEwen, Charlottetown's water and sewer utility manager, says the addition of the new primary clarifier is being done to accommodate the increase in water coming in to the plant.

This is due to the growth of the city, more regions coming on to the network and to plan for climate change.

"The primary clarifier really is like a large swimming pool that allows solid material to drop out of the water," said MacEwen.

"It's one of the steps in cleaning the water before it's released to the harbour."

Work has begun on Riverside Drive to prepare to build the new tank. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Primary clarifiers are the third step in the water cleaning process.

The first step is screening, which removes larger items, which is followed by sand and grit removal. The water then goes to the primary clarifiers, which are large tanks that allow solid materials to settle out of the wastewater, either floating to the top or sinking to the bottom.

Accommodating more water

The addition of the new primary clarifier is part of a series of upgrades being done at the Charlottetown pollution control plant on Riverside Drive.

On Tuesday evening, city council unanimously voted to award the work to Williams Murphy & MacLeod (WM&M), a Charlottetown-based commercial contractor, for just over $5 million. Council got three bids and this was the lowest, city officials said.

MacEwen said the city needs the third clarifier because it is seeing growth at the plant more quickly than originally anticipated.

In East Royalty, the old sewage and treatment lagoon has been decommissioned and all of that neighbourhood's waste water is now being treated at the plant.

The former East Royalty sewage and treatment lagoon has been decommissioned and will be converted to green space. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Work is also continuing this summer to redirect Stratford's sewage and waste water to Charlottetown. The pipe will run along the Hillsborough Bridge.

The city is also looking ahead to better prepare for the effects of climate change on the system.

It said the addition of a third primary clarifier will help the plant better manage extreme rainfall and snow melt events.

"When we have large rainfall events, there's more water that ends up going to that treatment plant than under normal operating conditions," said MacEwan.

"Right now, a very high rainfall event is probably going to exceed our capacity to treat it."

The work on the new primary clarifier will begin shortly and is expected to wrap up next year.

