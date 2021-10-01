Charlottetown opens new active transportation path along bypass
This is Phase 1 of a three-phase project
Cyclists and pedestrians in the northeast of Charlottetown have a new option for travelling along the bypass highway.
The city opened a new multi-use, paved pathway Friday. It starts at Murchison Lane, by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and wraps around Belevedere Golf course past Kensington Road to St. Peters Road.
"Not only does an active transportation network encourage people to be more physically active, but it also promotes alternate transportation and, ultimately, improves the quality of life for our community," said Mayor Philip Brown in a news release.
The $1.65 million pathway is Phase 1 of a three phase project. Phase 2 will see the path extended to Brackley Point Road by the summer of 2022, at an estimated cost of $1.76 million.
Phase 3 will run to Mount Edward Road. The city did not provide an estimated cost or time of completion for that section of the path.
Money for the project comes in part from the provincial Active Transportation Fund.
