Summerside man airlifted to Halifax after accident at Charlottetown port
A 61-year-old Summerside man is in critical but stable condition in hospital in Halifax after being hit by a truck at the Port of Charlottetown Saturday morning.
Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the accident happened shortly after 10 a.m.
Mary Keith, the vice-president of communications for JD Irving, said the truck was picking up a load of fertilizer when it struck a contractor.
The specific nature of the man's injuries has not been released.
Transport Canada is investigating, along with the Charlottetown police.