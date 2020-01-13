Summerside man airlifted to Halifax after accident at Charlottetown port

A 61-year-old Summerside man is in critical but stable condition in hospital in Halifax after being hit by a truck at the Port of Charlottetown Saturday morning.

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the accident happened shortly after 10 a.m.

Mary Keith, the vice-president of communications for JD Irving, said the truck was picking up a load of fertilizer when it struck a contractor.

The specific nature of the man's injuries has not been released.

Transport Canada is investigating, along with the Charlottetown police.

