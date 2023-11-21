Charlottetown taxi driver starts offering an accessible cab service

People with mobility issues now have another option for getting around Charlottetown.

On Tuesday, Co-Op Taxi began offering an accessible cab capable of holding two wheelchairs at once, either powered or manual models.

Marcel Archambault, who drives the cab, has been providing an accessible taxi service in Summerside for a number of years. He says he tried out the Charlottetown market in 2014, but it didn't work out.

"Not enough business, or the people didn't use it that much. They used other companies," he said.

By comparison, in Summerside, "all the time I have two or three vehicles on the road," Archambault said.

The taxi Archambault is driving can fit two wheelchairs at once. Service in the Charlottetown area started on Tuesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Summerside does not have a non-profit service equivalent to Pat and the Elephant, which offers accessible transportation throughout the eastern half of the Island, including the city of Charlottetown. You have to book ahead with that service, and it doesn't operate after 10:30 p.m.

In an interview with CBC News Tuesday, Archambault said he's coming back to Charlottetown at the request of Mayor Phillip Brown.

"You got lots of people, lots of demands… Lots of people want a service at night, service on a weekend and sometimes after the bars [close]."

The fares for a wheelchair accessible cab are a little higher than for a typical taxi because the cost of buying an accessible van is higher, Archambault said — a new one can cost around $90,000.

Turning a van into an accessible vehicle can take "three to four weeks," he said, "plus the time to transport to bring it back to the Island."

In 2021 the province launched a rebate program to encourage companies to acquire accessible taxis. Those rebates cover 20 per cent of costs to a maximum of $10,000. Archambault has tapped into that program.