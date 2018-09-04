13-year-old driver pulled over, vehicle owner charged

Charlottetown police say they found a 13-year-old girl driving a car Monday evening, after getting a call about an erratic driver on the bypass at about 9 p.m.

Police say they located the car on St. Peters Road and stopped it — that's when they discovered its young driver.

The 42-year-old owner of the vehicle was in the car at the time, but had been drinking and allowed the young girl to drive the vehicle, according to police.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the man was the boyfriend of the girl's mother. MacConnell ​said there was also a five-year-old in the vehicle.

The deputy chief said the erratic driving that was reported, was that the car was being driven very slowly.

MacConnell said the man was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with allowing an underage person to operate a motor vehicle. He doesn't expect any other charges to be laid.

The man was arrested and held in custody overnight, but later released.

