P.E.I.'s Charlie DesRoches excited to represent Canada at world U-17 hockey tournament

P.E.I.'s Charlie DesRoches has been selected to play for Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The 16-year-old Days Corner resident said he found out Oct. 14, two days before the team roster was released.

"It's everything you dream of, to get the call to represent your country, to wear the maple leaf is really exciting," he said.

DesRoches, a defenceman playing in his first year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Saint John Sea Dogs, is one of 66 players from across the country that will be divided into three Canadian teams. He is the only Islander on the list.

Tournament Nov. 3-10

DesRoches was invited to take part in a development camp in Calgary in July.

"That pretty much served as tryouts," he said.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge will be held Nov. 3-10 in Saint John and Quispamsis. It also includes teams from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

DesRoches is hoping his selection is another step towards his ultimate goal.

"It's obviously every kid's dream to make the NHL so I'm just going to keep working hard and hopefully that will come to me."

