Islander piloting 1st Canadian navy drone

Charles Harding, a weapons engineering technician on board HMCS Charlottetown, is part of a team flying the navy's first drone from a ship.

"Myself and my teammate are the first two operators in the navy, first two guys to get to fly it off a Canadian ship," said Harding, who was born and raised on P.E.I.

Harding is currently on a military exercise in the Arctic with about 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The main purpose of our flight is to get some pictures — get some good pictures of the ship, get some good pictures of the gun shoot," he said.

"We're looking forward to getting some pictures of the icebergs and potentially some more stuff while we're up north here."

Harding said photos and video can be helpful for situations such as navigating through sea ice.

Operation Nanook, an annual operation, is happening in Northern Labrador, Nunavut and Greenland.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Peter Cowan