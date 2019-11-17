Hats, mitts in trees reaching out to Islanders in need

A P.E.I. woman is hanging bags of warm clothing for the winter months in Charlottetown's trees, free for the taking.

Attached by clothespins, the bags are filled with hats and mitts. They're free for those who might need them as the winter months approach.

"The message really is that we really care for them and that we do these things kinds of things out of love," said Betty Begg-Brooks, the woman responsible for the bags.

Begg-Brooks said she has been hanging bags in Charlottetown trees in advance of the winter and through the winter months for five years now. All of the clothing has been donated to her. She runs a store called Gifts from the Heart, which gives out the donations it receives to those in need.

She hopes that the clothing will get onto the hands and heads of those who need them.

"As a child there were things that I didn't have and you never lose that feeling," said Begg-Brooks.

"If I can help one person from being hungry and give them clothes ... I'm doing my job."

This is the first year she's had help with the campaign, with people volunteering their time. Rebecca Kewley was one of the people hanging bags in Hillsborough Square.

"If people need something I'd like to give it to them, I don't like to see people do without," she said.

For Kewley, gestures like this sends a message to other Islanders.

"I often bring my children because I think it's a good thing for everybody to see and everybody to be a part of because you just don't know what can happen and when," she said.

Demonstrates a need

Earlier in the week, Begg-Brooks and volunteers hung bags in Rochford Square. She said they hung 24 bags and they were all taken when they checked on them two days later.

Begg-Brooks said she is going to continue hanging bags in Charlottetown trees throughout the winter months and for many more winters to come.

"I'll keep doing this until I'm in my coffin," she said.

Kewley said she will keep coming to help out, knowing that she has a place to warm up in during the winter months and others don't compels her to help out as best she can.

"If we can help in any way, show them love, show them that they're cared for, then that's what we'll keep doing," she said.

