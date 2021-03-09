'Glimmer of hope' Islanders will be able to participate in 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games

Four Islanders have been named to Team Canada's training squad for the Special Olympics World Winter Games scheduled for January 2022 in Russia.

Charity Sheehan, who has been named chef de mission for the national squad, is joined by speedskater Jordan Koughan, snowshoe athlete Christi-Joe Snyders-Couchman and snowshoe coach Craig Watson.

Team Canada is planning on attending as long as it will be safe for the teams to do so, and Sheehan said there has been lots of work happening behind the scenes to prepare.

"I think it really gives a glimmer of hope in this really kind of crazy time that we've all been living through."

Meeting virtually

Sheehan said the teams are meeting virtually at the moment waiting for a time when it will be safe to get together.

Training programs are underway with announcements on who makes the teams to come later in the year.

"It is really important that we celebrate the successes that they have had, name them to the team, celebrate that and give them all the tools to be ready if that is something that we can do," Sheehan said.

"But it is just so important to just feel a sense of community and a sense of hope that this is maybe a possibility."

The games are scheduled for Jan. 22-28 in Kazan, Russia.

