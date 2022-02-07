Islanders continue to give as grateful charities deal with high cost of living

Pat and the Elephant, a non-profit organization that provides transportation to people with mobility issues, went $9,000 over its gas budget last month.

So no wonder co-owner co-manager Halbert Pratt is grateful to recently receive some large donations that have allowed the service to operate so far without interruption.

"We just hope that we can keep the momentum ahead," he said. "It's a lot of good people that know [and] recognize what the need is, and they're there to help us."

In late March, the province granted the P at and the Elephant $47,000. And large amounts from multiple people have unexpectedly slid through its doors to help keep the truck on the road.

A Lions Clubs donated $11,000 about a month ago, while the Charlottetown Y's Men's Club gave $3,000 on May 18, Pratt said.

'Feeling the pinch'

Other charities and non-profits are also trying to find ways to maintain important services amid soaring gas prices and inflation.

"We thought we were seeing a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel moving forward," said Andrea MacDonald, CEO of United Way of P.E.I.

"But we know everybody on P.E.I. is feeling the pinch, whether that's at the grocery store, at the pumps, at wherever.… We're getting a lot more numbers that are related to some basic needs. Always food, shelter, mental health."

United Way of P.E.I. CEO Andrea MacDonald says she appreciates all donations, no matter how small. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

As costs increase, organizations are concerned gratuity will decrease — and its heavy reliance on donations has only emphasized the strain to keep budgets afloat so Islanders can continue benefiting from the services they desperately need.

MacDonald said organizations that operate or own a building — including shelters — are often most affected by increased fuel prices.

She said it also affects those that offer transportation and food.

"Every organization that's serving people, in particular trying to address some of the needs that community members have now, they're seeing it one way or another."

Pat and the Elephant, a non-profit organization that provides transportation to people with mobility issues, has eight trucks on the road that cost about $200 each to fill. (Pat and the Elephant)

MacDonald said the province has rolled out a variety of programs offering financial support for charitable organizations. However, she said those only serve as short-term operational costs.

Organizations are beginning to ramp up fundraising effort they may have put off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacDonald said 70 per cent of United Way's fundraising efforts come from individual Islanders, but their dollars are also being stretched with the high cost of living.

'Islanders are so giving'

"We know Islanders are so giving," she said. "But we are worried that we will see a decrease in the amount of people who are actually able to give back in the way they have in the past."

Still, she hopes some will try to contribute as much as they can, no matter how little.

"We do have people who have reached out to us in the last year and said, 'Listen, I know how challenging it is for people. I don't have a lot, but I feel compelled to give right now.' And so we really appreciate that."

Shelters, such as Blooming House, are often most affected by rising costs of fuel and other goods, MacDonald says. (Laura Meader/CBC)

MacDonald wants to reassure those who are struggling that support is still available. United Way's resources get updated regularly with announcements or any newly launched programs, so she encourages people to call 211 to know what they may be eligible to receive.

"Our sector is strained but … everyone is still working diligently to provide resources, whether that's the non-profit sector or the government," she said.

'We've got to be careful'

Pat and the Elephant, as well, plans to do everything it can to maintain its current rates for for the 100 or so clients a day it serves, Pratt said.

It won't be easy. With eight vehicles on the road, each tank guzzles as much $200 worth of gas from empty to full.

And even though donations continue to roll in, Pratt said he is mindful of not spending too much.

"We can only go to the well so many times, so we've got to be careful," he said.

"We don't want to be crying all the time. We're working hard in our part to make sure we can keep our costs down as much as we can."