Charlie Chaplin show offers slapstick and 'a deep dark side'

Scott Chandler stars as Charlie Chaplin in his own one-man show.

For decades Scott Chandler was one of Canada's leading gymnasts, but next week he will try a different stage with a show about Charlie Chaplin that he wrote and will star in.

Chandler was a national champion, part of Canada's national team for seven years, and competed for decades, retiring in 2015 at the age of 40. Now he has been called back to the spotlight.

"I could have come up with something certainly more current, more relevant, but for me you have to do what you're passionate about, and I'm passionate about the old-time comedians, and certainly Charlie Chaplin," said Chandler.

"They did the pioneering and really set the stage for current comedians."

Chandler said the role, which will include back flips and handstands as part of the slapstick routines, is a good fit with his athleticism. He did admit that performing those stunts for the first time in three years as he approaches his mid-forties is a challenge.

While Chaplin is best known as a comic actor, he was also a writer, composer, dancer and political activist. His political activities forced the British-born Chaplin out of the United States in the 1940s.

In the 1921 film ' The Kid', 'The Little Tramp' fixes the windows, that the little scamp, played by Jackie Coogan, breaks. 0:31

Chandler's shows includes all those aspects of Chaplin's life.

"The second half Charlie comes back as old Charlie Chaplin. It's a little more thought provoking. As much as I want people to come and laugh, I also want people to think and reflect on how hard it is for a comedian to be taken seriously," he said.

"There was a deep, dark side to Chaplin that a lot of people don't understand."

Oh Charlie is on for one night only at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlottetown, July 29.

It's a one-man show, but Chandler will be joined by live musicians, Norman Stewart and Courtney Hogan.

