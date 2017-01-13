2 early learning centres closed due to COVID-19 cases

Two early learning centres in Prince Edward Island have closed due to staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Ann Robertson, executive director of Chances Family Centre, said four people tested positive during routine testing at two learning centres. Two at 24 Ferry Rd. in Cornwall, and two at 1 St. John Ave. in Stratford. The second centre in Stratford remained open.

"Our focus is to make sure parents have the information they need and then for us to focus on sanitizing the facility according to CPHO guidelines," Robertson said.

The two closed locations are being disinfected.

All staff at the learning centres are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and take rapid tests three times a week, she said.

"Through rapid testing we have early identification of any positive tests and connect immediately with CPHO and the Department of Education to follow with next steps."

The Chief Public Health Office has notified parents what measure to follow, Robertson said, and parents have been given rapid test kits.

'We are going to face the same challenges lots of businesses are facing.' (Submitted by Ann Robertson )

Reopening later in the week

Programs at the centres will restart later this week.

The early learning centres will face staffing challenges as a result of absent staff.

"We are going to face the same challenges lots of businesses are facing," she said. "Depending on the number of staff we have isolating, we have to be able to staff the program according to child-staff ratio and regulations."

Robertson assures parents that the early learning centre is still safe for children.

"When we reopen, parents can be assured that staff have followed all of the procedures in terms of self-isolating, the facility has been cleaned and sanitized, and safe for children to return."

The rapid testing routine at the Chances centres will continue, Robertson said.

"It is the reason why we were able to have such early detection and deal with it immediately."