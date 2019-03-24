P.E.I. businesses anxious to reopen, says chamber of commerce

Businesses on P.E.I. are anxious to reopen, even if they're not sure what to expect when they do, says Gerard Adams, interim CEO of Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce.

Some businesses, including retail outlets, can open May 22 under Phase 2 of the province's COVID-19 easeback plan.

Others, such as restaurants, are scheduled to reopen in Phase 3 on June 12.

Adams said about 250 people attended a webinar Wednesday to help prepare for reopening.

'Learning on the fly'

"Everybody's anxious to follow the rules, everybody's anxious to get back to business, there's no doubt about that," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"It's going to be a little bit of learning on the fly."

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs have mused about opening the borders between the two provinces. New Brunswick has only two active cases, and P.E.I. none.

Surveyed members

The chamber has surveyed members about whether they would support opening the border with New Brunswick. Adams said those results have not yet been analyzed.

Adams said while businesses know things will be different, they have shown to be adaptable.

"The success of the reopening is going to depend largely on the comfort level of both their employees who are providing service and the customers or clients who are coming through the doors looking for service."

