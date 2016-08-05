Chamber of commerce calls on Islanders to support 'our friends and neighbours'
Some sectors struggling more than others
Local support for businesses around Charlottetown has been good, but it is going to be crucial in the coming months, says the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.
"We don't know how long the circumstances we are in with COVID-19 are going to last," said chamber CEO Penny Walsh-McGuire.
"More than ever we need to support our local businesses, and look to our local economy and how we're supporting our friends and neighbours."
Many businesses have had some success in adapting to restrictions in place during the pandemic, said Walsh-McGuire, moving online or putting safety measures in place, but for others, in particular tourism-related businesses, adapting has been more difficult.
"Tourism and hospitality, for one, has been severely impacted," she said.
"They rely on visitors and people out being active."
The coming Christmas season will be particularly important for local businesses, said Walsh-McGuire, and she hopes Islanders will do what they can to shop local.
The chamber has been working closely with the Chief Public Health Office and the provincial government, she said, which has been important for allowing businesses to plan ahead as much as possible.
With files from Angela Walker
