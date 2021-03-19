Atlantic Canada's public health guidelines need harmonizing, says chamber

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the announcement that the Atlantic bubble will reopen by April 19, and says the next step is harmonizing public health guidelines.

The premiers of the four Atlantic provinces announced plans to reopen the bubble on Thursday, allowing freer travel without the need to isolate after entering another province in the region.

Provincial borders are currently under strict public health controls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the chamber said the announcement is good news for both the regional economy and citizens looking to reunite with relatives and friends in other provinces.

The chamber is also recommending the next step should be harmonizing public health pandemic guidelines, which are set separately in each province.

"By implementing harmonized guidelines between our Atlantic provinces, it will reduce inconsistencies and confusion for travellers within and to the region," said chamber CEO Penny Walsh-McGuire.

"We do hope that the four provincial governments will look for opportunities to align on regulations in order to make this bubble more integrated than the previous."

The previous Atlantic bubble burst at the end of November when a series of new outbreaks erupted. Freer travel had been the rule since July 3.

The April 19 opening is contingent upon outbreaks of COVID-19 being kept under control, the premiers said in a release on Thursday.

