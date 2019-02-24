Free chainsaw courses being offered on P.E.I.

Free courses on how to safely operate a chainsaw will be offered on P.E.I. in hopes of giving more Islanders the skills to work in the forestry sector.

The courses will be funded by Skills PEI and run by the P.E.I. Woodlot Owners Association, says co-ordinator Jesse Argent.

He said there is "more work than people" in the forest industry in P.E.I.

Various locations

"It's really important to give people the knowledge to enter the workforce or even enter their own personal woodlot and be able to safely and efficiently cut down trees, clear paths and be able to do this without harming themselves or others or property."

The courses will include directional tree felling, limbing and cutting up logs.

The courses will be held at various locations across the Island depending on interest from watershed groups, forest workers, farmers and members of public who have an interest in learning to use a chainsaw.

Argent said the courses will likely start in the next month or so after the snow begins to clear from the forests.

To register, contact Argent via email at argentjesse@gmail.com.

More P.E.I. news