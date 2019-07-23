Spider in your grapes? Here's what to do, says CFIA

A recent scare when a Summerside, P.E.I., man was taking grapes out of the fridge has other Islanders wondering what to do if they encounter a black widow-looking spider chilling in a cluster of grapes.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency suggests consumers carefully inspect the produce they bring home, says inspection manager Mark Cameron.

If you do happen to find a creepy crawly, Cameron said his best advice is "to take the product, including the insect or whatever you found, and put it in a sealed plastic bag. That can be taken to a local CFIA office."

People can also call the CFIA and it will send someone out to pick up the product and insect, he said.

Some people might find it tricky to get an insect into a bag. Cameron said if the produce was refrigerated the insect will likely move slowly, but that can also make it difficult to detect insects.

Black widow unconfirmed

A spider found in an Island man's grapes last weekend looked like a black widow spider, but the species of spider was unconfirmed as the man killed it.

Cameron said finding spiders in produce is not that common, but it does happen.

"Fresh produce from southern climates can pose a harbourage for pests that might be a threat to the consumer," he said.

'I have heard of a frog in a bag of salad,' says Mark Cameron, CFIA inspection manager. (CBC)

Though he hasn't seen a lot of pests in produce he has heard of some interesting cases.

"I have heard of a frog in a bag of salad — that's probably the creepiest thing I have heard of," he said.

The CFIA website said although it is uncommon consumers should be on the lookout for spiders in grapes, scorpions in bananas and berries and beetles in leafy vegetables.

More P.E.I. news