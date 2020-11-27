Beef and chicken bottled in Tignish may cause botulism: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Islanders not to consume bottled beef or bottled chicken made by Robert Waite of Tignish because of a botulism risk.

The meats were sold in 500-millilitre jars with no labels by means of classified ads placed in Island newspapers.

The meat being recalled was sold in 500-millilitre mason jars; batches sold up to and including on Nov. 26 should not be consumed. (CFIA)

All jars sold up to and including Nov. 26 are included in this warning, which was triggered through CFIA test results suggesting "they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum."

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses connected to the meat.

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the warning notice said.

"Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness."

A food safety investigation is underway, which may lead to the products being formally recalled; at the moment, they are merely the subject of a warning.

