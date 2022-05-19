'It's incredible': UPEI's climate change centre opens in St. Peters Bay
Centre will focus on climate change education and skills development
The UPEI Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation in St. Peters Bay is officially open.
Researchers, graduates and undergraduates will have access to multiple laboratories inside the 45,000-square-foot building.
Adam Fenech, an associate professor in the School of Climate Change and Adaptation at UPEI, said the new centre will focus on climate change education and skills development to help mitigate and adapt to climate change on P.E.I. and around the world.
"It's incredible because it's a brand new climate centre that brings together research and teaching and industry partnerships looking at climate change impacts and adaptation. It's designed to help us live with climate change, both its positive and negative impacts."
The work will include developing climate-friendly agriculture practices, water management, flood forecasting and monitoring greenhouse gases.
Researcher Rimsha Khan, who is studying ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural fields, said the work will be a lot more effective with a new facility, more equipment and all her peers in one place.
"At UPEI, we have little space, it was congested and we don't have that much equipment. Now, I think this building can train and shape us more."
The project was announced by the province and Ottawa in 2019.
Officials with UPEI anticipate they'll have about 120 people from P.E.I. and around the world coming to St. Peter's Bay daily to study and research climate change.
The building also features a residence for students and visiting faculty, as well as a space to store and repair what UPEI calls the largest fleet of drones of any Canadian university.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
