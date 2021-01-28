Full funding now in place for Central Bedeque's new ballfield

Funding is now all in place for the brand-new baseball diamond being built off Route 1A in Central Bedeque.

The funding is coming from the Jays Care Foundation's Field of Dreams fund affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays, in partnership with the province's Rural Growth initiative and the Bedeque Development Fund.

Ryan McKenna is co-president of the Bedeque and Area Minor Baseball Association, home to the Blue Jackets and one of 11 minor baseball associations under the umbrella of Baseball P.E.I.

He says baseball has become increasingly popular in the area.

McKenna hopes the $200,000 baseball diamond project will be an inspiration to players — especially the young ones who can't use the field just yet.

"This field is for older levels," he said, meaning the 15U level and above. "But really, you know, the kids will see that at a young age [and say]: 'I can't wait to play here one day.'

"I know as an alumni, I would be that kid."

Work is well underway on the outlines of the field. McKenna says that once the snow is gone this spring, work can get underway on fencing and dugouts, as well as grass for the area.

He hopes teams will be able to use the new diamond by August.

