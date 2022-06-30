P.E.I. church aims to repair teetering headstones in Loyalist cemetery before it's too late
‘A cemetery should be kept well’
Two brothers have launched a fundraising campaign to save the Baptist cemetery in Central Bedeque, one of the few surviving Loyalist cemeteries in P.E.I.
"It's in great need of repair," said Jim MacFarlane, deacon of the connected Bedeque Baptist Church.
"A cemetery should be kept well, to respect the people that are here."
Some of the stones date back to the late 18th century. Many are leaning and in danger of toppling. Almost all of them need to be cleaned.
A contractor who took a quick look estimated restoration would cost $30,000.
"This is a ballpark figure that was given to us. It could be more. It probably won't be less," said Don MacFarlane, who helps looks after the cemetery.
"Some of the foundations have to be dug up, if there's concrete under them and new ones poured. And they pressure wash the stones. A lot of the white ones, you can see you can't make anything out on them."
The brothers will be approaching families of those buried in the cemetery, including some families that have moved away, to fundraise. They also hope to tap into general interest in cemetery restoration, particularly as this one has Loyalist connections.
The work needs to be done soon, they said. Stones that actually do fall over will be more difficult to fix, and it could cause some to be beyond repair.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?