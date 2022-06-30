P.E.I. church aims to repair teetering headstones in Loyalist cemetery before it's too late

Two brothers have launched a fundraising campaign to save the Baptist cemetery in Central Bedeque, one of the few surviving Loyalist cemeteries in P.E.I.

"It's in great need of repair," said Jim MacFarlane, deacon of the connected Bedeque Baptist Church.

"A cemetery should be kept well, to respect the people that are here."

Some of the stones date back to the late 18th century. Many are leaning and in danger of toppling. Almost all of them need to be cleaned.

Stones that fall over will become more difficult or even impossible to repair. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

A contractor who took a quick look estimated restoration would cost $30,000.

"This is a ballpark figure that was given to us. It could be more. It probably won't be less," said Don MacFarlane, who helps looks after the cemetery.

"Some of the foundations have to be dug up, if there's concrete under them and new ones poured. And they pressure wash the stones. A lot of the white ones, you can see you can't make anything out on them."

Jim, left, and Don MacFarlane want to get moving on the work soon. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The brothers will be approaching families of those buried in the cemetery, including some families that have moved away, to fundraise. They also hope to tap into general interest in cemetery restoration, particularly as this one has Loyalist connections.

The work needs to be done soon, they said. Stones that actually do fall over will be more difficult to fix, and it could cause some to be beyond repair.