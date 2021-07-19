Skip to Main Content
PEI

About 1 in 300 Islanders identify as transgender, non-binary: StatsCan

For the first time, P.E.I. can turn to the census for an idea of how many transgender and non-binary Islanders there are.

2021 census counted transgender, non-binary Canadians

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Pride P.E.I. secretary Andrea MacPherson raises a Pride flag with Premier Dennis King in Charlottetown in July of last year. New census figures say about 1 in 300 Islanders are transgender or non-binary. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The 2021 census included a question on the topic, including breakdowns for transgender men, transgender women and non-binary people.

It found 0.33 per cent of Islanders identified as transgender or non-binary.

  • Transgender men: 0.09 per cent.
  • Transgender women: 0.11 per cent.
  • Non-binary: 0.14 per cent.

The responses on P.E.I. were about the same as the national average.

The question was asked of people 15 and over, which amounts to about 420 Islanders responding they were transgender or non-binary.

Nova Scotia had the highest relative population, with almost one in 200.

