About 1 in 300 Islanders identify as transgender, non-binary: StatsCan

For the first time, P.E.I. can turn to the census for an idea of how many transgender and non-binary Islanders there are.

The 2021 census included a question on the topic, including breakdowns for transgender men, transgender women and non-binary people.

It found 0.33 per cent of Islanders identified as transgender or non-binary.

Transgender men: 0.09 per cent.

Transgender women: 0.11 per cent.

Non-binary: 0.14 per cent.

The responses on P.E.I. were about the same as the national average.

The question was asked of people 15 and over, which amounts to about 420 Islanders responding they were transgender or non-binary.

Nova Scotia had the highest relative population, with almost one in 200.