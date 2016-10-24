P.E.I. fastest-growing province in Canada, census shows

With population growth of 8.0 per cent since the 2016 census, P.E.I. ranks as the fastest growing province in the country, according the first release of data from the 2021 census.

Nationally the population grew 5.2 per cent. P.E.I. edged out B.C. for the fastest growing province. B.C.'s population grew 7.6 per cent.

The census counted 154,331 Islanders. The current estimate for the population is 165,936. The difference represents what is known as undercount, those Islanders not captured by the census. Over the next year Statistics Canada will begin to reconcile census data with other data to establish a new population figure.

Cornwall came out as the fastest growing community on the Island, among communities with a population of 1,000 or more. The top five were:

Cornwall: +22.9%. North Shore: +16.2%. Malpeque Bay: +15.6%. New London: +15.2%. Alberton: +13.6%.

Stratford, long recognized as fastest growing, fell to sixth at 12.5 per cent.

Canada increasingly urban

The list is representative of how population growth on P.E.I. is bucking a national trend.

Four of the communities are what would be considered rural on the Island, that is, not adjacent or part of one of the province's two cities.

Meanwhile Canada is becoming increasingly urban. At 10.9 per cent, the population growth in downtown cores was more than double the growth for the country as a whole.

P.E.I.'s urban communities grew 9.5 per cent, only a little more than the provincial average.

Almost three quarters of Canadians are living in cities, while on the Island the urban-rural split is roughly equal.

While there is not much difference in rural versus urban growth, there is a tendency for people to settle toward the middle of the province.

Queens County grew 9.7 cent, Kings was up 6.8 per cent, and the population of Prince rose 5.3 per cent.