Driver who crashed into cemetery was impaired, say RCMP

A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly drove his car into a cemetery on P.E.I.'s North Shore while drunk, say police.

RCMP received a call about the crash at the Midgell Cemetery on Route 2 at 8:10 p.m. Officers found a small hatchback abandoned on the scene, and damage to a fence and headstones.

Seven headstones were damaged, including one from 1937 that was demolished.

Police said they located a 51-year-old man, whom they believe to be the driver, a short time later walking along the Confederation Trail toward St. Peters. He was taken to the Montague RCMP detachment where police said he provided two breath samples that showed him to be above the legal limit for alcohol.

Damage at the cemetery is estimated at between $10,000 and $15,000.

RCMP noted it was fortunate that no one was injured.

A news release said some of the first vehicles passing the scene of the accident were carrying members of a local baseball team leaving a practice that had just finished at a nearby field.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days. A court date has not yet been set for the man.

More from CBC P.E.I.