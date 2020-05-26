COVID-19 exposure notification issued for P.E.I. ceilidh

Health PEI has issued a new COVID-19 public exposure notification for a ceilidh last week.

Anyone who attended the ceilidh at Stanley Bridge Hall on Sept. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. who is not fully vaccinated is asked to visit a drop-in testing clinic to get tested for COVID-19.

Both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of the event, and get re-tested should any symptoms develop.

A ceilidh is a traditional Scottish or Irish gathering which usually involves dancing, folk music and singing.

Organized gatherings are currently limited to cohorts of up to 200 people outdoors and 100 people indoors. Events that involve close contact such as ceilidhs are limited to cohorts of 100.

As of Sunday, the province had 47 active COVID-19 cases, with a total of 284 cases since the pandemic began.