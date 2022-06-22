Border services staff execute search warrants at various P.E.I. locations

A spokesperson for Canada Border Services Agency says staff did a number of searches on Prince Edward Island Tuesday.

The agency sent a statement in response to a question from CBC News about unusual activity involving CBSA vehicles in eastern P.E.I., but the email did not specify where in the province the searches occurred.

It said search warrants were executed "at various locations in Prince Edward Island on June 21, 2022, in relation to an ongoing Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) investigation."

The statement said the investigation continues, so there would be no further comment about the specifics of the case.

When we become aware of situations where there is possible violation of these acts, we investigate and take the appropriate action as mandated by Canadian law. — Canada Border Services Agency

In general, the spokesperson said, the Criminal Investigations Division investigates possible violations of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act as well as the Customs Act.

"When we become aware of situations where there is possible violation of these acts, we investigate and take the appropriate action as mandated by Canadian law," the statement said.

"We welcome tips and encourage the public to advise us of any suspicious activity."

CBC also reached out to the RCMP for comment on the situation, but the police force referred all calls to CBSA.