Carrie Underwood thrills crowds in Cavendish despite rain

Attendance estimated at 25,000 for second night of music festival

Stephanie vanKampen · CBC News ·
Carrie Underwood took to the main stage at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival on Saturday night despite rain. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Country star Carrie Underwood wowed crowds estimated at 25,000 at the second night of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival on Saturday.

Underwood pulled out some old favourites for the show that also included some new hits.

The heaviest of the rain cleared just in time for Underwood to take the stage. By then, most fans had been standing in the rain for hours.

Paramedics at the festival said the night was relatively calm with only a few minor injuries to treat. Traffic congestion after the show was perhaps the only snag in the evening. 

Dreams come true

Islander Alex Jenkins has been to five of Underwood's performances and even has some of her song lyrics tattooed on his arm.

Jenkins was working in catering at the festival and said some of his friends pulled some strings and got him in to a meet-and-greet with the star.

More than 25,000 fans attended the Cavendish Beach Music Festival on Saturday night to see country music performer Carrie Underwood. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"A lot of stars aligned, a lot of great people in my life made some dreams come true," said Jenkins.

Jenkins told CBC he chatted with the star for a few moments and was overwhelmed. 

"I can't even handle it," he said.

Islander Alex Jenkins got the opportunity to meet Carrie Underwood on Saturday night. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Meanwhile, other fans would have attended the festival regardless of the headliner.

Islanders Molly White and Marie Connick have come every one of the 11 years the festival has been running. Rain or shine, they said, nothing could keep them away. 

"We're used to it. We've been through this before," said Connick. 

"Hurricanes and everything," added White.

