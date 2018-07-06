What RCMP want you to know heading to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival (CBMF) starts Friday and as in previous years, Island RCMP are looking to educate concertgoers of the rules and regulations they need to remember.

A series of news releases detail changes to rules for 2018's CBMF as well as reminders for rules that have stayed the same.

Wet and stormy weather Friday afternoon pushed the start of the festival to 2 p.m., according to organizers.

Wet and stormy weather Friday afternoon pushed the start of the festival to 2 p.m., according to organizers.

Rules around alcohol

RCMP say there are some simple rules to follow this weekend around alcohol consumption.

"Too drunk before the gates, you're not getting in. Too drunk once inside, you'll be leaving early," said Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley in a release.

Hubley also reminded Islanders that tailgate parties are illegal on P.E.I.

RCMP say they will be on the lookout for underage drinking and people supplying alcohol to minors. (CBC archives)

"Drinking in public in the parking lot on your way to the event or anywhere that is not a sanctioned serving area or your own property will likely get you a ticket as a souvenir," Hubley said.

Underage drinking is illegal and anyone found providing alcohol to minors can "expect a charge if you are caught doing so," he reminded.

Bracelets

CBMF bracelet rules for 2018 have changed and if you have your bracelet taken away by staff, you can't just return the next day and get a new one.

We want to ensure that everyone has the best time possible and to do that, it's important people plan ahead as much as possible. — Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley

People who lose their drinking privileges will only be able to get another bracelet if they purchase another ticket — and they run the risk of the concert being sold out.

RCMP said people should always have an ID, and to make sure they get a bracelet before lining up for alcohol.

Drone rules

RCMP are also reminding Islanders about regulations surrounding drone use at CBMF.

Drone rules are also being reiterated by police in the lead up to the event. (Carolyn Dunn/CBC)

Transport Canada regulations stipulate that drones weighing less than one kilogram must not be flown within 30 metres of vehicles or the public, and drones that weigh more than one kilogram cannot be flown within 75 metres of vehicles or the public.

RCMP said those rules will be enforced and infractions carry a minimum fine of $750 for individuals and $3,750 for corporations.

Flying a drone in a national park is illegal without first getting permission from Parks Canada, and much of the event grounds are designated a national park — so before using a drone, RCMP suggest reading up on Transport Canada regulations.

IDs and safe travel

RCMP are also telling people that bracelets will not pass as identification and people are required to have ID on them at all times.

Police also suggest using the "buddy system" to make sure someone knows where you are at all times and say people should use public transit and sanctioned cabs, warning that no one should be getting into cars with strangers.

RCMP are telling people heading to CBMF to plan ahead in terms of travel to and from the venue. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Traffic is always an issue at the event, especially at the end of each day's festivities.

That's why RCMP are directing people to the CBMF website where they can find a map and directions for leaving the grounds each night.

"We want to ensure that everyone has the best time possible and to do that, it's important people plan ahead as much as possible. It might not be something you think of right away, but knowing where you are headed (or where your children, friends are headed) for the weekend and traffic access in general is one of them," said Hubley in a release.

"Drop off and pickup should be planned well in advance and heeding the direction of those on site is important as no exceptions will be made."

