New resort and spa planned for Woodleigh castles site in Burlington, P.E.I.

The new owners of the former Woodleigh Replicas property in Burlington, P.E.I., have some big plans for a high-end resort and spa.

The 2.79-acre property, which includes two stone-and-mortar castles and other replicas of landmarks, went up for sale early this year.

Ken Dunn said he bought the property for $275,000.

And he said redevelopment plans for Woodleigh Castles Resort and Spa will be budgeted at the $50-million to $60-million range.

"We're going to turn it into about a 37-room hotel throughout the castles, as well as a wedding venue, another 70-room hotel, a big beautiful restaurant and a full thermal Nordic spa," he said.

Dunn was an officer with the Charlottetown Police Service in the 1990s, but he moved on to buying cottage properties and running other businesses.

Dunn says the buildings need work, and expects the whole resort to cost between $50 million and $60 million. (Tony Davis/CBC)

He now lives in Whitby, Ont., and owns Cottage Dream Vacations, which he describes as a real estate development company that specializes in refurbishing old cottage resorts across Canada.

Woodleigh Replicas was once a popular tourist destination built in the 1950s by World War I veteran Ernest Johnstone. It closed in 2008 and has been up for sale a few times since then.

Woodleigh featured replicas of buildings such as St. Paul's Cathedral, Shakespeare's birthplace, the Tower of London and Dunvegan Castle.

"My wife and I happened across this property in our early 20s, just on weekends when we were out and about," Dunn said.

"Unfortunately over the years the castle has fallen into disrepair and you know it takes a lot to keep a place like this in good stead. What we saw right away was the opportunity to completely refurbish the castles."

Mainstreet PEI 5:26 Woodleigh Replicas new 'cottage dream' development Ken Dunn the CEO of "Cottage Dream Vacations" is convinced he can succeed where others have failed. He recently took over the old Woodleigh Replicas property in Burlington. He tell Angela Walker about his multi-million dollar plan to turn it into a year round resort and spa.

Dunn said they're going over their plans with structural engineers and Coles Architects in P.E.I.

"This first phase is where we're going to determine exactly what we can do. That's probably going to take about six or eight months," he said. "If people are driving by and just looking to get a glimpse of what's happening, they should expect to see some big equipment around the end of this year."

Dunn said they have also hired spa architect Jennifer MacInnis, who is from Prince Edward Island.

The Woodleigh Replicas site also has extensive gardens. ((CBC))

"Our guidance to her was that we want the whole facility to have that feel of an old British castle. So even the architecture of the hotel that we're building is going to be themed the same way.

"It probably won't be built of stone, but it will definitely match architectural features that would have been common in the 1400s in Britain," he said.

"The whole property is just going to be like stepping back in time, but with all your modern amenities."

Plans include returning the buildings to their former glory.

"On the property right now, we have the two main castles, the Dunvegan Castle and the Tower of London property. But scattered across our property are these tiny little 150th[-scale] replicas. They're only five and six feet tall, but they're incredibly detailed and they are actual exact replicas of many of the world's most historic and prestigious buildings," Dunn said.

New lease on life for Woodleigh Replicas Duration 1:54 Bruce Richardson and Joanne Crockett recently purchased part of the former Woodleigh Replicas site in rural P.E.I. They plan to have the two replica castles ready to host events by July 2022.

"We're in negotiations with UPEI and [Holland] College in Charlottetown ... We intend to have students and others rebuild those for us. And then we're going to have a little replica theme park, walking trails in that part of the property when we're done."

Dunn said the timing for the project is good because the provincial government is encouraging tourism businesses to become year-round venues.

Being centrally located in Burlington put the resort "smack dab right in the heart of P.E.I.," he pointed out.

We've got the teams on staff already that know how to do this stuff, we're capitalized and we're going to do something really special in P.E.I. — Ken Dunn

"We've got really great investors. We've got great partners with both levels of government. We're ready to go."

The project is expected to take three years to complete and Dunn said the property will be open by the spring of 2026.

He expects there will be 70 to 80 employees on site when it is operating.

"This will become our fourth resort in our network when we get it finished. We've got the teams on staff already that know how to do this stuff, we're capitalized and we're going to do something really special in P.E.I."