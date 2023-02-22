Ready for action: Canada Games venues recover from mild, wet weather

Weather-related delays caused by mild temperatures put a slight damper on the Canada Games earlier this week, but organizers say events are now expected to proceed as planned.

Speed skating practice was put on hold Monday at the Halifax oval due to heavy rainfall, while freestyle ski competitions at the Mark Arendz provincial ski park in P.E.I. had to be rescheduled.

Ski park superintendent Erin Curley said the nature of outdoor sports means they often have to deal with unpredictable weather.

"Unfortunately there's nothing we can do about the weather. So while it gives us a bit of extra work to do, we realize it is what it is and we'll make the best of it," she said.

Superintendent of ski operations Erin Curley says there's not much they can do to control the weather, but they are working hard to make sure the venues are in good shape for competitors. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Curley said she's not worried about conditions for the rest of the games.

"We have a lot of snow out there. It looks a little worse, certainly on a rain day, but when the rain goes away and things drain out, the groomers do an amazing job of getting things back in shape."

At the mercy of the weather

The alpine ski and long track skating venues are up and running. Organizers are stockpiling snow for Nordic events to ensure good conditions for athletes.

Long track speed skating practices were postponed at the Halifax oval due to the weather. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Curley said that while she would love to see some natural snowfall, she expects events will continue as planned.

The most exciting part of the games for her, she said, is seeing how excited the athletes are to get on the snow.