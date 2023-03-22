Steel containers, off-grid cabins offer new unique stays on P.E.I.

Mike Robertson's first day in business renting off-grid cottages was the same day post-tropical storm Fiona hit Prince Edward Island.

He had a group of professional mountain bikers, including someone from Germany, staying at the brand new Meridian63° cottages located in Strathgartney Provincial Park.

Robertson said he gave them to option to move to a hotel, but they decided to tough it out.

"We actually ended up having a great weekend. I mean, we had all of our camping gear there, so we were set, we didn't need electric," he said.

Mike Robertson, an avid mountain biker, thought there would be a demand for off-grid cabins near a trail system. (Dose Media )

There was no damage to the cabins, but Robertson said the trees in the park took a beating.

"I've been riding there my entire life, and to walk through and see those all those big beech trees just absolutely destroyed, it was a little heartbreaking. Still kind of is. But no one was hurt," he said.

"It's just a matter of kind of rebuilding the forest in there and rebuilding the trails."

The four micro-cabins are compact at 200 square feet. Robertson describes them as minimalist and in a Scandinavian style, with a communal toilet and kitchen facilities in another building.

The off-grid cabins are positioned to take full advantage of the view. (Dose Media )

"They are super nice cabins, but really small. But we really encourage people to not spend time inside, to get outdoors and explore, go hiking or get on the water, go kayaking and just be outside," he said.

As an avid mountain biker, Robertson saw a gap in the market for environmentally-conscious accommodations located next to trails.

He is leasing the land in the park from the provincial government.

"It just seemed like the right fit. The park has been vacant for the last probably 15 years and that was the exact area we wanted," he said.

Meridian63° has four micro-cabins to choose from. (Dose Media )

Robertson was inspired by the idea of off-grid accommodations when he visited Utah and stayed at a place with off-grid canvas tents.

"I love the simplicity. There's no Wi-Fi, there's no TVs, you have nothing but nature to relax in.... But then when I started to do some research and thought about being year-round, we definitely wanted a good winter product. So canvas tents didn't really fit the bill," he said.

"We do have a foot-pump sink in there and a propane heater and hopefully someday a compostable toilet, and that will probably be as far as we go for adding amenities into the cabins."

The cabins are powered by a small solar panel that Robertson said will power the lights for a couple of days, and allow you to charge your devices.

"You really have to be cautious of the amount of energy you're using though but we always have a backup plan too. If your battery does happen to die you know you can take it down to the main building, charge it up or swap it for another battery," he said.

The interiors of the cabins are minimalist and have a Scandinavian feel, according to Robertson. (Dose Media )

He said off-grid accommodations are common elsewhere, and he's hoping to attract people looking for a unique stay.

"I think people are looking for something just a little bit different than your typical hotel stay."

As for the future, he is considering adding things like mountain bike and snowshoe rentals, as well as a mini nordic spa.

The stacking of two containers allows for a two-level patio as well as shade below. (Submitted by Devin Coffin )

At a new business called Steel Away in eastern P.E.I., Devin Coffin is putting up drywall in the second shipping container building, hoping to get it up and ready for this year's tourism season.

He and his wife Jenny moved home to P.E.I. and bought an existing cottage operation at the end of a point on Tracadie Bay before the pandemic.

They wanted to do something unique that would stand out in the P.E.I. market. Coffin started looking for shipping containers, which could be used all year-round.

Jenny and Devin Coffin, with their daughters Isla, left, and Sadie, on the patio of the Steel Away shipping container. (Submitted by Devin Coffin )

"Somewhere to stay on the Island in the wintertime that isn't, you know, a hotel. We are of the opinion that just because it's winter doesn't mean that you stop doing stuff," he said.

"And so we can skate, ski and we can snowshoe and fat bike, there's a spot just down the point that always seems to freeze a little more smooth than everywhere else. So we take a shovel down and we can shovel that area off and you can skate down there."

The two-storey buildings are created by stacking one container perpendicularly on the other.

The shape creates shade, makes it possible to put stairs inside and allows for a two-level patio to take advantage of the view.

Steel Away is located at the end of a point, with a view of Tracadie Bay. (Submitted by Devin Coffin )

"I have them oriented perfectly north-south on the bottom and then east-west on the top. So it's kind of neat to know how you're oriented while you're sitting here looking at how wonderful everything is," he said.

The 420-square-foot steel buildings need a lot of work to make them into accommodations — including insulating them, as well as putting in a kitchen, bathroom and windows.

Fortunately, Coffin has worked in construction and knows how to swing a hammer.

While he's done most of the work himself, Coffin has hired welders to help out with a lot of the steel work.

The finished shipping container has been booked through the fall and winter, and Devin Coffin says things are looking good for summer. (Submitted by Devin Coffin )

He said all that steel makes the container buildings really solid.

"When Fiona hit ... I went all the way up in the one that's all finished," he said.

"And it was a hurricane, but these things are bulletproof. It was awesome being up there and feeling that sort of power around you ... it was pretty neat."

The first shipping container opened in October and has been rented out through the winter.

"It's picking up a lot more now. We did a couple of things on social media that had some traction and so I think it's starting to work ... our summer is looking great. My goal right now is to have this second container finished for the spring, early summer," he said.

Coffin is hoping to have at least one, if not two more ready to open for next summer.