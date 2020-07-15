A look inside CBC P.E.I.'s renovated, accessible radio studio
Renovations at the CBC Prince Edward Island building are still underway and the most recently completed portion of the project is a relocated, accessible radio studio.
Studio was moved from a bunker-type setting to an accessible location at the front
Renovations at the CBC Prince Edward Island building are still underway and the most recently completed portion of the project is a relocated, accessible radio studio.
Located at the entrance of the Charlottetown building now, the new English radio studio will be the new home to Island Morning and Mainstreet.
Renovation plans were made public for the location at 430 University Ave. back in 2018, but the timeline was delayed to secure a successful bidder and then again during COVID-19.
CBC P.E.I.'s building had not previously been renovated since 1978. Here is a look at the new studio.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.