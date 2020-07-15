Skip to Main Content
A look inside CBC P.E.I.'s renovated, accessible radio studio
Renovations at the CBC Prince Edward Island building are still underway and the most recently completed portion of the project is a relocated, accessible radio studio.

Studio was moved from a bunker-type setting to an accessible location at the front

CBC News ·
Island Morning host Mitch Cormier, AP technician Richie Bulger and news presenter Laura Chapin tackle the first Island Morning broadcast in the new radio studio at CBC P.E.I. (John Robertson/CBC)

Located at the entrance of the Charlottetown building now, the new English radio studio will be the new home to Island Morning and Mainstreet.

Renovation plans were made public for the location at 430 University Ave. back in 2018, but the timeline was delayed to secure a successful bidder and then again during COVID-19.

CBC P.E.I.'s building had not previously been renovated since 1978. Here is a look at the new studio.

Glass allows the studio to be visible from the entrance of the building. (John Robertson/CBC)
First day of broadcast in new radio studio for technician Richie Bulger. (John Robertson/CBC)
This control room is where technician Richie Bulger runs the show. (John Robertson/CBC)
Host Mitch Cormier in the studio. Multiple guests can be seated opposite to the host chair. (John Robertson/CBC)
When you hear news presenter Laura Chapin throughout the show here is where she will be. (John Robertson/CBC)
The studio is a lot different than the previous version. (John Robertson/CBC)
Listen to Island Morning and Mainstreet at 96.1FM. (John Robertson/CBC)

