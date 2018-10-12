New
Sun disrupting CBC Radio on P.E.I. this week
CBC P.E.I. radio transmitters will briefly switch away from local programming between 3:25 p.m. and 3:32 p.m. Friday as the sun disrupts satellite transmission.
Sun transits affect P.E.I. programming twice a year
CBC P.E.I. radio transmitters will briefly switch away from local programming between 3:25 p.m. and 3:32 p.m. Friday as the sun disrupts satellite transmission.
During that time the sun will fall directly behind a satellite, interrupting data getting to transmitters.
The interruption occurred about the same time on Wednesday and Thursday.
This should be the last day for local programming to be interrupted. The sun will transit behind the satellite again on the weekend, but it will happen during national programming so listeners won't notice the switch.
The sun transits affect P.E.I. transmissions twice a year, in the spring and the fall.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.