Sun disrupting CBC Radio on P.E.I. this week

CBC P.E.I. radio transmitters will briefly switch away from local programming between 3:25 p.m. and 3:32 p.m. Friday as the sun disrupts satellite transmission.

During that time the sun will fall directly behind a satellite, interrupting data getting to transmitters.

The interruption occurred about the same time on Wednesday and Thursday.

This should be the last day for local programming to be interrupted. The sun will transit behind the satellite again on the weekend, but it will happen during national programming so listeners won't notice the switch.

The sun transits affect P.E.I. transmissions twice a year, in the spring and the fall.

With files from Laura Chapin