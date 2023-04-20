End of an era: Wo He Lo Club moves from popular clothing sale to online auction

For 90 years, the Wo He Lo Club has been raising money to help buy hospital equipment for Prince Edward Island's most fragile babies.

The group has raised a whopping $1 million over the years for the provincial neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

"Our big goal is to try and keep babies that are in critical care on the Island so the families don't have to travel to Halifax when there's an issue," said club president Theresa Corcoran.

Wo He Lo stands for work, help and love — something the group still feels very strongly about.

One of its most popular and well-known fundraisers was its popular twice-a-year second-hand clothing sale. It had to be put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to limits on people gathering in large numbers.

Wo He Lo President Theresa Corcoran (right) and QEH NICU Nurse Manager Nicole Walsh, with a new infant simulator for training neonatal staff. (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

After that break, Wo He Lo is now taking a new direction. It is asking people to browse and bid on items online instead of looking through racks of clothes.

"People in the past that had given to us wanted to continue to give to us. We wanted to continue to support buying this special equipment we needed, and we felt that this would be the quickest and best way to do it," Corcoran said.

She said the group wanted to do something different, and they're very happy with the outcome so far.

Members of the Wo He Lo Club in 1936. Many of the families involved are multi-generational. (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

Jennifer MacDonald's grandmother Laura Pickard was the first of three generations of their family to be a member of the club.

She said the group's fundraising evolved over the years.

"They had tea parties and they charged 25 cents for a cup of tea and they were knitting little baby bonnets and that all went to the hospital ...Then it got to the point where it got bigger and they went to Trinity Church and I remember the clothing sales there," MacDonald said.

While the faces may have changed over the years, the group's commitment to making the lives of P.E.I.'s youngest residents and their families easier has remained the same. (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

She said her family's home would fill up with clothes for the spring and fall sales.

"They were everywhere — in the living room, that dining room, just the family room, clothes everywhere. And it was a lot of work that went into it," MacDonald said.

"I would help my mom. We would iron the clothes, we would mend them, we would wash them, and then you get them all ready for the sale ... It was a joy and it was a lot of work, but it was so rewarding and the sales were so fun."

Wo He Lo member Heather Ross (right) and her daughter Katherine ended up having a first-hand appreciation of the equipment at the NICU. (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

MacDonald said she will miss the clothing sales — she laughingly said half her wardrobe would come from there — and hopes some day they will return.

Janice Moore's grandmother, mother and sister have all been Wo He Lo members.

She remembers the sense of community the clothing sales created.

"You'd pull your car up to the back of the hospital and there would be people there from the hospital gathering the clothes... Then you'd have to go through all that," she said.

"You'd get everything all set up and then the excitement of when they opened the door and you looked out and you saw all the people lined up going down the stairs."

Moore said it was a way of recycling clothes, and people were thrilled with their finds.

An isolette, IV pump and syringe pump purchased for the NICU by funds raised by the Wo He Lo club in 1990. (Submitted by QEH Foundation )

But, she added, "at the end of the day it's about raising money for the nursery and the NICU at the hospital, for the little babies. That's pretty, pretty special."

The new online auction features many items and experiences, such as art works, garden tours, sailing adventures and plane tickets.

Corcoran said the goal from the Mother's Day fund raiser is $50,000, to help fund two pieces of equipment.

One is an infant simulator and the other is a special bed to safely transport fragile infants from labour and delivery to the NICU.

"We're very proud of the work that we've done and we want to continue to do it, so this is the way that we're doing it. We sure hope that Islanders will pull together and come in and help us," she said.

The auction can be found at www.fundraiser.support/woheloauction2023. It runs until April 24.