Liberal leader Wade MacLauchlan loses seat
PEI·New

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan has lost his seat in District 8 Stanhope-Marshfield.

PC candidate Bloyce Thompson wins race

Outgoing premier Wade MacLauchlan lost his seat to PC candidate Bloyce Thompson. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

PC candidate Bloyce Thompson took the seat from the outgoing premier.

MacLauchlan was trying to lead the Liberals to an unprecedented fourth term as P.E.I.'s governing party.

MacLauchlan replaced Robert Ghiz as premier in 2015.

More to come.

