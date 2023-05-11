Charlottetown police welcome Captain K9 to the team

Captain K9 will be visiting schools, checking in on seniors and more as the latest therapy dog on P.E.I.

Captain is fitting right in at his new job with the Charlottetown Police Service.

The nine-month-old golden retriever faced the media for the first time Thursday morning, as he readies to provide officers with some backup as a therapy dog.

The do-gooder good boy comes from a non-profit called Canine Therapy for First Responders in New Brunswick.

Tracey Ryan founded the group, and trained Captain herself. She said she is super happy and proud of the dog.

Captain K9 is a nine-month-old golden retriever who has just joined the Charlottetown Police Force. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"He will support the officers ... and then he'll also go out into the community and not just to support the victims, but he'll do community events. So you'll see him at things like daycare, seniors homes. He'll be visiting those institutions and just bringing happiness," she said.

The Charlottetown police force is one of eight applicants who wanted Captain.

Tracey Ryan is the founder of Canine Therapy for First Responders and trained Captain herself. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

Ryan said the dog is working toward getting facility dog certification as well as justice and law enforcement facility dog certification.

"The dog doesn't know if you've gone to a coffee run or if you've come back from a tragedy. They are just as happy to see you, ... and that alone is mental-health impacting," she said.

"That dog will help mitigate the stresses that they see, the things that they go through. And after a call, especially, the dog will bring great comfort. And it's a silent thing: They can take the dog in a different room, and he's not going to tell secrets at all."

Besides his work with police officers, Captain will visit with children and seniors as well. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Ryan said Captain is incredibly smart and laid-back.

"He was born for this job. Literally. He loves children, he loves seniors. People often ask why he doesn't shake a hand. Well, he could knock someone over. So he's learned to put his head on someone's lap and look up at them," she said.

Knowing Captain will be working with children is important to the group.

Cst. Robert Schnarr was selected to be Captain's handler. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

"If we can help eliminate some of that trauma that they've been through. If they have been abused, or sexually abused or [they're a] domestic violence victim, the dog can help them talk about it and get through it," she said.

"They are a mitigation tool in that moment for their human. It's not a fix to their mental health, but it's an awful good Band-Aid."