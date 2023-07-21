Epekwitk athlete collects six medals at North American Indigenous Games

Fourteen-year-old Keegan MacDougall of Summerside won six medals at the North American Indigenous Games, which are being held in Nova Scotia.

He says things went better than he expected — with three golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in swimming events.

MacDougall, Epikwetk's most decorated athlete at the games, said he focused on his stroke and where other people were.

"I was very excited ... And I was really proud and I was so happy. I could see that my parents were too," he said.

Team P.E.I. athletes, from left to right: Jorja Desjardins, Kennah Brant, Keegan MacDougall, and James David Bernard. (P.E.I. Aboriginal Sport Circle )

He said people have been telling him what a great job he did, some kids are even calling him "The Terminator" in the water.

As for what he will remember most about the Games, MacDougall said he's made a number of new friends, and enjoyed the competition as well as the cultural aspects.

"I think it's important to show the culture and the athletes and what they accomplish," he said.

"I'm definitely going to tell people how fun it was and it's such a great experience and that if ever they are able to go, they should definitely try to go and meet so many new people from all over Canada and the U.S."

Kennah Brant says there was a very supportive atmosphere at the Games. (Luc Nguyen)

Sixteen-year-old Kennah Brant from Bedeque competed in track and field events.

"I placed the finals in my long jump and for everything else I placed higher than I wanted to, so that was really good. There was a lot of good competition around me and a lot of people who were really good at what they were doing," Brant said.

"It was just really a supportive atmosphere. You could feel the support coming all the way in Halifax from P.E.I."

There are 32 Indigenous athletes representing the Island at the games.

Keegan MacDougall says his events went better than even he expected. (P.E.I. Aboriginal Sport Circle)

The Indigenous Games are taking place in multiple venues across Nova Scotia through July 23, including Halifax, Dartmouth, and Millbrook First Nation.



More than 5,000 athletes from nearly 760 different Indigenous communities are participating.