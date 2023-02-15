'It's not our place to judge,' say P.E.I. community groups amid talk of food fridge 'thefts'

Officials with Charlottetown Mutual Aid and the P.E.I. Community Fridge say there is a need for people to better understand what they're trying to do.

This follows concerns raised recently about people taking large amounts of food from the community fridge in Summerside, or taking high-priced items and selling them.

"We understand that it is frustrating and overwhelming when you see the fridges being empty, especially after it's been filled. But really, people show needs differently," said Sandra Sunil, co-ordinator of the P.E.I. Community Fridge.

"I've heard and seen folks take the items from the space to drop it off to their neighbours and their building, or to drop it off to people who don't have the same ability as they do. So it's really the community supporting each other and neighbours helping neighbours," she said.

Sandra Sunil, co-ordinator of the P.E.I. Community Fridge, is concerned about the stigma and judgment being faced by people who are using the community fridges. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Eleanor Kielly-Wedlake, of Charlottetown Mutual Aid, said the concept known as "mutual aid" means "for each other, with each other — and nobody gets left behind."

She said it means access to resources without any judgment, "and the fact that it is a circular thing. So if you need something one day, you can give the next and then vice versa."

'Help people without stigma'

Kielly-Wedlake said it's important to offer compassion to people who are in situations where they are feeling desperate.

"Because of very large gaps in our community and our structures that we live under, unfortunately people are forced to make difficult decisions.

"But 'mutual aid' highlights that it's not our place to judge that or to even understand or dissect why people are doing that. It's our position to help people without stigma, without judgment and with anonymity," she said.

Eleanor Kielly-Wedlake is one of the 10 core members of Charlottetown Mutual Aid. (Submitted by Eleanor Kielly-Wedlake )

Sunil said there may be other reasons prompting people to take large quantities of food.

"People have the fear of running out and they're in survival mode due to years of being in food insecurity ... and it takes time for people to heal, and to heal as a community together."

Both Kielly-Wedlake and Sunil feel education and collaboration can help foster a kinder and less judgmental sense of community.

The community fridge in Charlottetown was the first on P.E.I. to open, though they now are located across the Island. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I think it's important for us… to work on breaking those stigmas and reaching out as an education piece for people," said Kielly-Wedlake.

Sunil hopes this can be a "stepping stool to further our conversations in terms of finding sustainable and long-term solutions to food insecurity... really looking at systemic solutions that we could put in place and support more people through that."