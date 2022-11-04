It's municipal election day on P.E.I.: Here's what you need to know

Municipal elections are being held in communities across P.E.I. today.

The elections in five municipalities — Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford, Cornwall and Three Rivers — are being run by Elections P.E.I.

Tim Garrity is P.E.I.'s chief electoral officer.

He said results from the advance polls will be the first people see this evening.

'We would love to see 100 per cent turnout,' says Elections P.E.I. chief electoral officer Tim Garrity. (CBC/Zoom)

"The advanced count starts to take place earlier in the day. So we sequester people in certain locations and there can be scrutineers there from the candidates," said Garrity.

He said the goal is to have those advance poll numbers in around 7 p.m. AT.

Accuracy over speed

Garrity said after polls close, workers who have been there all day will get a chance to stretch their legs and get the counting area ready.

He said the count starts at around 7:30 p.m. AT, and those numbers will start to be seen on the Elections P.E.I. website between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m AT.

"Accuracy over speed, that's my mantra since I've gotten here to Elections P.E.I. We need to get it right, before we get it done quickly," he said.

If you are a registered voter, you should have received a voter information card. This card will have information on where to vote. Take your card and a photo ID to the poll to make the voting process go more quickly.

If you don't have your card, you can find your poll number using the province's address information database.

You can find Information on polling locations on the Elections P.E.I. website.

If you live outside of the five communities where Elections P.E.I. is running the polls, check your community website for voting information.

If you aren't registered, you can still vote. Bring two pieces of ID to the poll to get registered.

In some communities many elected positions are already acclaimed. You can find information on positions still to be elected in your community here.

Hopes for better turnout

Garrity said they are hoping for a good turnout — about 50 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballot in 2018.

"We're calling on everybody who's eligible, exercise your right to vote in the municipal elections and go on out and cast your ballot."

"We would love to see a high percentage. We would love to see 100 per cent turnout."

CBC will have live coverage of the election, including up-to-the minute results — online and on CBC Radio One.