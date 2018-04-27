Rock 'n' roll can take a toll: ECMA helping musicians beat the blues

The East Coast Music Awards will be rolling into Charlottetown next week — that means Wednesday through Sunday, 500 musicians will play more than 40 shows at nine venues.

While being on stage performing for thousands of appreciative fans may look glamorous and fun, there is a dark side to being a professional musician on which the East Coast Music Association is shining a light — it can take a serious toll on musicians' mental health.

It's pretty intense for everybody during the five days of ECMA and we recognize the need for people to take care of themselves. — Andy MacLean

"It's an area we're committed to really addressing, it's a massive problem within the music community," said Andy MacLean, CEO of the East Coast Music Association, from his office in downtown Halifax.

"Choosing to become a musician is a precarious path for all kinds of reasons ... all of the lifestyle that goes with being a musician." Not just the late nights on tour exposed to booze and drugs, but also performing songs that lay their souls bare "makes you vulnerable," MacLean said.

'We feel it's really important to do the best that we can to address it,' says Andy MacLean, CEO of the East Coast Music Association. (Submitted)

A mental-health survey just released by the ECMA shows there is a higher percentage of East Coast music industry members reporting mental illness and thoughts of suicide as compared to Canadians in general, and a high percentage reporting lower income and barriers to mental-health support.

Twenty-six per cent reported suicide attempts over their lifetime, 40 per cent had been diagnosed with a mental-health disorder at some point, and 20 per cent reported suicidal thoughts in the past month.

"The results show that the incidents in mental health is dramatically higher than the national average," MacLean said. "We feel it's really important to do the best that we can to address it."

With this in mind, the ECMAs in P.E.I. is focusing on doing more than ever to look after musicians' and delegates' mental health.

Wellness Centre

For the second year in a row, the ECMAs will provide a wellness centre in the Delta Hotel where delegates can grab a cup of tea and enjoy a quiet space to meditate or just breathe away from the hustle and bustle of the conference.

Delegates can also book a free 15-minute relaxation massage with a registered therapist at the temporary wellness centre.

"It's pretty intense for everybody during the five days of ECMA and we recognize the need for people to take care of themselves," said MacLean.

Yoga

Modo yoga classes will be free for ECMA delegates. (fizkes/Shutterstock)

Local studio Modo Yoga is welcoming musicians and delegates to classes Wednesday through Sunday, calling yoga "the perfect antidote to busy days and late nights."

Delegates just have to show their pass to take a class for free. Namaste!

One-on-ones with a counsellor

Musicians can have private sessions with clinical therapist Errin Williams at the ECMAs. (Acuity Counselling and Therapy)

Thursday through Saturday, musicians can make an appointment for a 45-minute one-on-one session with licensed clinical therapist Errin Williams.

Musicians and industry professionals concerned about their own or someone else's mental health or substance use can privately discuss their concerns and brainstorm plans to address them.

"The stigma is starting to be reduced," said MacLean. "But there needs to be more resources made available. We're offering a kind of a navigational process right now in terms of what's available, and helping people to get help."

Unison Benevolent Fund

'They do really great work,' says MacLean of the Unison Benevolent Fund, which supports musicians in financial and emotional crisis. (Aleksey Dushutin/Shutterstock)

Representatives from the Unison Benevolent Fund will be at the conference and available to speak to musicians about the fund, which was started by the major record labels to help musicians in crisis.

The fund is a registered charity that provides emergency financial relief and counselling to the music community.

"This is as simple as paying rent if you can't make rent, or getting medical help if you don't have a medical plan," said MacLean. "They do really great work — I think it's a unique situation for our industry, to have something like that."

ECMA Cup fundraiser

'It's a lot of fun,' says MacLean of the charity fundraising ECMA hockey game. (ECMA)

The ECMA Cup hockey game Sunday at MacLauchlan Arena at UPEI will pit musicians including Kyle MacNeil from the Barra MacNeils, Jason MacIsaac from the Stanfields, and Rachel Beck against others in the industry — even a couple of former NHLers, Cory Micalef and Gordie Dwyer.

It's the third annual such game, and proceeds from donations at the door will go to the Unison Benevolent Fund.

"We're super-excited to do this," said MacLean. "It's a lot of fun."

The Song and the Sorrow screening

P.E.I. filmmaker Millefiore Clarkes created an award-winning film about Juno-award winning singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan and her well-known father, Gene MacLellan. He died by suicide when Catherine was 14.

The Song and the Sorrow follows Catherine's journey to connect with and understand her father even as she struggles with her own depression.

There will be a free screening of the film followed by a question and answer session with MacLellan and Clarkes Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at The Guild on Queen Street.

Donations will be accepted at the door in support of the Unison Benevolent Fund.

MacLean also applauded the move of indie label Royal Mountain Records for creating a mental-health fund for its artists. Each band has access to a $1,500 pot of money for therapy sessions, meditation classes and possibly medication.

"More of those types of situations would be helpful," said MacLean, who hopes other labels follow suit.

If you are experiencing mental-health problems, in P.E.I. you can call the Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885.

The major ECMA awards show will be broadcast live online from the Delta Hotel Thursday evening at 7, as well as a second awards show Sunday at 7:30 p.m., both on on ecma.com. As of Friday evening, tickets for Thursday's award show were still available.

More P.E.I. news