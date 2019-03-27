Watch the CBC P.E.I. Leaders Debate live or in person April 16

Hear the arguments and debate on issues that matter to Prince Edward Islanders at the upcoming CBC Leaders Debate.

We'll hear from all four party leaders on Tuesday, April 16 — one week before election day — at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are free and will be available beginning Tuesday, April 9, at noon. You can get tickets at the box office at the theatre, online on its website or reserve them by phone at 1-888-311-9090.

There is a limit of four tickets per person.

If you can't make it to Summerside, you can watch the debate on our website, on our Facebook page or on CBC Television.

What questions and topics would you like to see in the debate? What would you like us to put to the leaders?

We want to hear from you. To reach us, email our Compass inbox or send us a message on social media.

