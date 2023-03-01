Union says labour law exemption for Elections P.E.I. erodes workers' rights

The Union of Public Sector Employees is concerned about changes coming to P.E.I.'s labour laws.

Elections P.E.I. will soon be exempt from the requirement to offer some workers paid holidays, lunch breaks and a day off each week.

UPSE, which represents more than 5,000 public and private sector workers on the Island, says the labour law exemption sets a bad precedent and is unfair to workers.

"Elections P.E.I. should be running a proper staffing complement to ensure that the minimum standards of the Employment Standards Act are followed rather than requesting a special exemption in legislation that erodes the rights of workers," said UPSE president Karen Jackson in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The province of P.E.I. says it wants to make sure the integrity of elections isn't at risk. (CBC)

Elections P.E.I. says often staff hired for an election have to do some amount of work every day. And voting days are unpredictable with not enough staff to cover for people on breaks.

"On advanced and election day voting days, we cannot provide the guaranteed breaks. We do not know how busy it will be or when the down times will be," said Tim Garrity, P.E.I.'s chief electoral officer in an email statement to CBC News on Monday.

Jackson said she is disappointed that the province supported the amendment for Elections P.E.I.

"I understand where Elections P.E.I. is coming from; however, we are all in the same boat. There is a labour shortage and it's hard to fill positions, but that doesn't mean we should lessen an employer's obligation under the P.E.I. Employment Standards Act or take away workers' rights, that is just setting a bad precedent moving forward."

Elections P.E.I. chief electoral officer Tim Garrity says with unpredictable hours during an election, it can be difficult to make sure workers get their breaks. (CBC/Zoom)

Election integrity at stake, says province

In an emailed statement to CBC P.E.I. Monday, the province said Elections P.E.I. is run so differently from other workplaces, the exemptions couldn't be considered precedent-setting.

The Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture said it's worried that if election workers have required breaks and insist on taking them, it could cause issues with the integrity of the election process.

It pointed to an example of a returning officer or deputy returning officer having to work more than seven days in a row.

The province said, "This is unlikely to happen, as schedules are planned to provide a day off, but in the event of illness or an emergency, it may be necessary that an employee does not have a day of rest to ensure the integrity of the election process."

It also said that although election officials are exempt from the employment standards rest period provision, "Elections P.E.I. supplies food and shorter breaks to election officials on polling days."

Fixed election dates suggested

Liam McHugh-Russell is an assistant professor at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University.

Dalhousie University law professor Liam McHugh-Russell says instead of changing the rules, the province should provide Elections P.E.I. with money for more staff. (Liam McHugh-Russell )

He said instead of exempting Elections P.E.I. from giving workers required breaks, the province should take steps to make sure those workers get them.

That could be done by giving Elections P.E.I. a bigger budget for staffing, and sticking to fixed election dates, said McHugh-Russell.

"If there was a fixed election date, then they could hire people one, two months before. They say 'Look, these are the days we're going to need you available.' People could organize their schedules," he said.

"They could create a little breathing room to ensure they have enough staff on hand to ensure there's time and space for breaks."

Statutory holidays

Under the labour law exemption, workers won't have to be paid on statutory holidays either.

Under the law, that is the requirement for employees who have been at the same place for 30 days, and have worked at least half that time.

Elections P.E.I. workers will be exempt from part of the Employment Standards Act. (CBC)

Tim Garrity says Elections P.E.I. didn't push for that exemption.

He said even if the next election runs into a stat holiday, returning officers and elections clerks will still get holiday pay, as they always have.

Garrity said other workers don't put in enough days to qualify for it anyway.

As a rule, Garrity added, election staff don't work on stat holidays because its offices are closed.

The province said it's trying to avoid any disputes, and simplify payroll by ensuring that if an election worker does have to work on a statutory holiday, they're not paid extra.